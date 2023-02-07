Super Bowl LVII: An inside look at State Farm Stadium

Pat Gallen and Don Bell get sneak peek inside State Farm Stadium ahead of Super Bowl

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles are preparing to play on the world's biggest state in Super Bowl LVII versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

Arizona is beautiful this time of year, but the state hasn't been kind to the Birds.

The Eagles have only had one win in Arizona since 2001.

But the Super Bowls have been epic.

The last three times the big game was in Arizona, weird stuff went down.

The New England Patriots picked off Russell Wilson, who was with the Seattle Seahawks at the time, in the end zone at the end of Super Bowl XLIX.

There was also the David Tyree helmet catch for the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLII.

And even weirder — the Dallas Cowboys' last Super Bowl win was in Arizona.

It's the third time State Farm Stadium in Glendale is hosting the big game.

It's pretty cool and looks like a big spaceship outside. It also has some cool features, including a retractable field.

CBS Philadelphia's team got a sneak-peek inside State Farm Stadium in Phoenix as crews prepare for Super Bowl LVII.

