Driver drank multiple shots of whiskey before hitting, killing motorcyclist in Fayette County, police say

A man is facing several charges, including homicide by vehicle, after police said he told troopers he took several shots of whiskey before getting in his car and killing a motorcyclist in Fayette County on Thursday night.

Sixty-three-year-old Roger Cline of Grindstone is also charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI and traffic violations after police said he crashed his Chevy Equinox into Jacob Wolfe's Honda Nighthawk on Grindstone Road in Jefferson Township, killing the 35-year-old.

According to the criminal complaint, while police were talking to Cline, troopers noted that his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, there was a "strong odor of alcohol emanating from his breath" and he had urinated on himself.

Troopers said Cline told them he was coming from an "undisclosed location," where he had taken five to seven shots of whiskey. Cline said he saw the motorcycle's headlights coming around the corner and hit his car, and after the crash, he dragged Wolfe under his car for several feet.

Cline refused to submit to standard field sobriety tests, but agreed to a preliminary breath test, which police said came back positive for alcohol.

Police said when they looked at Cline's car, a pill bottle was found in the front driver's seat.

Troopers said they also talked to someone who said he had seen Cline drive by the fire station heading west on Grindstone Road. The witness said after hearing a loud crash, he drove toward the noise, and saw Cline dragging Wolfe under his car.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 5, court paperwork shows.