Pennsylvania man sentenced in DUI crash that killed his mom

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man from Lebanon County, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to prison time for a DUI crash in 2023 that killed his mother, authorities said.

The Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said in a news release that Gavin Kline was sentenced to at least 40 months in state prison by Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas Judge Dennis Reinaker on Monday for his role in the crash that killed his mother Bethany Welch, who was a passenger in his vehicle.

The district attorney's office said the 21-year-old Kline was under the influence of multiple drugs when he crashed head-on into another vehicle on Route 322 in Penn Township, Lancaster County, on Aug. 22, 2023. A tractor-trailer also was hit by Kline's vehicle.

The news release said Kline was driving westbound on Route 322 behind the tractor-trailer when he went into the eastbound lane to pass the tractor-trailer and crashed into the driver of a cargo van. It was a no-passing zone, officials said.

The driver of the cargo van suffered "very serious injuries" and his life "has been altered" because of the crash, Assistant District Attorney Kyle Linardo said in the news release. The tractor-trailer driver was not hurt.

Kline, according to officials, admitted to using medical marijuana on the day of the crash. Tests found Kline had THC in his blood, authorities said.

Kline pleaded guilty last week to a list of charges, including homicide by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle and driving under the influence. He also was ordered to pay more than $200,000 in restitution