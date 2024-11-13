Pittsburgh will have dry weather throughout the day Wednesday before rain moves in Thursday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's been a while since Pittsburgh has seen the daily average temperature below average, and the stretch of mild weather should come to an end today. It was close yesterday, with our average temperature coming in just a degree above average.

October was the last time we saw a day 'below average' in Pittsburgh. That's also the only day over the last 25 days with temperatures falling below average. Records show that time period, from the 19th of October through November 12th, is the warmest we've ever been during that time period on record. That's impressive.

Things will come to an end today, with morning lows dipping to nearly 30 degrees to start off and highs today in just the mid-50s. The average high for today is 52° with the average low coming in at 35° so we will fall just below the seasonal average by just a degree or two.

High temperatures expected today - November 13, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

We should return to 'above average' daily temperatures on Thursday, even with a high of just 49 degrees expected.

Thursday's headline will be the rain expected to roll in first thing in the morning with a half-inch to three-quarters of an inch of rain expected to fall through the day. Rain showers should be steady and there won't be a lot of instability so it's doubtful you'll even hear any rumbles but I can't rule it out.

Cloud cover throughout the day - November 13, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

The headiest and steadiest rain should occur from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. Spot showers will stick around through early on Friday morning.

Looking ahead to the weekend, things are looking comfy on both Saturday and Sunday. Both the Pitt game (Clemson in town) and the Steelers game (Ravens) will be dry and comfy. You'll probably want to wear a hoody or at least long sleeves, as things will be on the cool side, especially if you aren't in direct sunshine.

Your weekend football forecast! KDKA Weather Center

After Thursday's rain chance, our next rain chance will be late Sunday into Monday morning. Rain totals are not looking very impressive there.

7-day forecast: November 13, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

