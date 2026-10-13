Drunk first grade teacher found in classroom bathroom at Pittsburgh-area school, police say

A Pittsburgh-area first grade teacher was found drunk inside her classroom bathroom in front of her students, police said.

According to police paperwork, 50-year-old Katharine Viviano was found drunk by another teacher inside her bathroom at Pleasant Valley Elementary School in the Peters Township School District on Oct. 8.

Police said a review of surveillance video showed Viviano leaving school property shortly before 11 a.m., going to a Fine Wine and Good Spirits store and buying alcohol. After coming back, police said she backed into another car while parking.

When she was found in the bathroom, police said Viviano wouldn't respond or come out. The students, who had been left unattended, were moved into another classroom.

The teacher who found Viviano opened the door and found her semiconscious. She refused to come out even after the principal, nurse, school resource officer and police social services coordinator responded.

When she finally left, police said she was unable to walk on her own. Officers said her breath smelled like alcohol, and she had slurred speech and glassy, bloodshot eyes. She admitted to drinking vodka earlier in the day but refused to take a portable breath test, police said.

Court paperwork shows Viviano was cited for public drunkenness and similar misconduct.

In a statement, Peters Township School District said the situation was initially believed to be a medical emergency, and parents were informed of the situation. Police then conducted an investigation, leading to a citation.

"We understand that this information will be concerning to families, but please know that the safety and well-being of our students remains our highest priority," the district's statement said.

Because it's a personnel matter and an ongoing police investigation, the district declined to provide further details.