Man in stable condition after nearly drowning at Clairton Park Pool

A man is in stable condition after nearly drowning at the Clairton Park Pool on Tuesday afternoon.

The man's family said he was in the pool with his grandson when he suddenly went under. Lifeguards performed CPR, and he was taken to a local hospital.

"I was scared when my daughter called me saying they were doing CPR on him," the man's wife, Renae Synkowski said.

"It was very tough seeing my dad sprawled out on the ground, getting CPR performed on him," said Crystal Synkowski, the man's daughter.

Investigators said the man suffered a medical emergency in the pool. His family said he and his 9-year-old grandson were about to leave the pool.

"He's not able to remember anything," Crystal Synkowski said. "He just remembers going to the pool."

She said she was told by a lifeguard that her dad was in the deep end of the water trying to get out. He was under the water for about three to four minutes.

"He was in the deep and holding onto the ladder is what the lifeguard said, and then he just let go and went down under the water," Crystal Synkowski said.

The Allegheny County Police Department was called in to investigate.

"He's just really sore from the CPR," Crystal Synkowski said. "His ribs are hurting, and his throat hurts right now. But thankful that he is alive."