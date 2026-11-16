A Pittsburgh-area woman says she bought supplemental cancer insurance to help protect her financially if she ever got a cancer diagnosis. But after she was diagnosed with breast cancer, she says the company denied her claim and dropped her coverage.

Jeanette Mozuch never expected to get cancer. But she bought supplemental cancer insurance just in case.

"I was going to go from full-time work down to two days a week, so I got a hold of this guy cause I got my Medicare and I wanted to get a supplement," she said.

She says an insurance broker came to her house and offered her and her husband a supplemental cancer policy through Heartland National Life Insurance. The company offers a cancer, heart attack and stroke plan designed to provide cash benefits following certain diagnoses.

"I thought, well, for the money, $35 for both of us, I thought it was worth getting it," she said. "You never know."

Mozuch says they paid monthly for the coverage starting last fall. Then, in February, her doctor diagnosed her with breast cancer. She would need surgery and radiation.

But when she filed a claim, she got letters asking for more time to review. And then she says she learned the company dropped her.

She says she was told she answered a question wrong on the application.

The denial centers on a question about her medical history. She said she was told there was an issue with question 2A, but when KDKA reviewed her application, we couldn't find a question labeled 2A.

The company pointed to a question asking whether, in the previous two years, a medical professional had advised her to have cancer-related testing or monitoring, including mammograms, that she had not completed.

Mozuch believes she applied around August 2025. The company says its records show mammograms were ordered for her in May and August 2024 and again in April 2025. But the company says its records do not show she completed those tests.

Mozuch says she was surprised to learn about the orders. She understood she didn't need another mammogram until two years after her May 2023 screening. That's consistent with federal guidelines recommending screening every two years for women ages 40 to 74 at average risk.

But those guidelines don't explain why additional mammograms were ordered or whether Mozuch was ever told about them. She eventually had another mammogram in February 2026. The company says the uncompleted orders meant her answer on the application was incorrect.

Mozuch plans to appeal the denial and work with her doctor to verify the dates of her last three mammograms.

"They're taking people's money," she said. "I don't think it's right. They denied me my money and I have all the proof I had it, so if they did it to me, how many other people have they done it to?"