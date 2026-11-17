A deadly crash closed part of Route 85 in Cowanshannock Township, Armstrong County, for several hours Tuesday morning. The crash occurred just about nine miles east of Kittanning.

Pennsylvania State Police say a driver attempting to pass on a curve in a no-passing zone is to blame.

According to the state police report, around 6 a.m., a driver in a Chevrolet Sonic attempted to pass multiple vehicles on a turn, in a no-passing zone, while traveling westbound. While in the opposing lane, the driver struck a Nissan Maxima traveling eastbound head-on.

The Chevrolet then sideswiped a Ford truck before going off the side of the road and down an embankment.

The Armstrong County coroner pronounced the driver of the Chevrolet dead at the scene. The driver of the Nissan was taken to the hospital in serious condition, while the driver and passenger of the Ford truck were assessed for minor injuries near the crash site.

Several volunteer fire companies and local EMS crews responded to the crash.

The roadway reopened just before 11 a.m. Tuesday. The names of the people involved have yet to be released.