Box truck driver fell asleep at the wheel before killing 3 Pennsylvania construction workers

3 construction workers killed on I-83 in York County, Pennsylvania 3 construction workers killed on I-83 in York County, Pennsylvania 00:25

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The driver of a box truck fell asleep before killing three construction workers on a highway in York County, Pennsylvania, last month.

Pennsylvania State Police said in a release on Friday that the 24-year-old driver from Massachusetts fell asleep while driving south on Interstate 83 on April 17. The crash happened around mile marker 35.5 at around 3:30 a.m.

The driver was "traveling at a rate of speed greater than what would be considered reasonable and prudent when entering an active work zone and falling asleep," according to state police.

The release said the driver crashed into a parked construction vehicle. His truck then moved down the shoulder and hit the three workers. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Associated Press reported that the victims were Jesse McKenzie of Rockwood, Pennsylvania; Philson Hinebaugh III of Johnston, Pennsylvania; and Robert Hampe of Meyersdale, Pennsylvania.

The driver was not injured in the crash.

CBS 21 reported that no charges have been filed against the driver at this time but the investigation is ongoing.