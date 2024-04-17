3 workers killed in I-83 crash after truck slams into construction vehicle: Pa. state police
FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Three construction workers were killed in an active work zone on a highway in York County, Pennsylvania early Wednesday morning, Pennsylvania State Police said.
The crash happened around mile marker 35.5 on I-83 southbound in Fairview Township, not far from Harrisburg. Police responded to the crash just before 3:30 a.m.
Police said a 24-year-old man was driving a box truck when the truck went onto the shoulder, hitting a construction vehicle.
The truck then continued down the shoulder and hit the three workers.
All of the workers were pronounced dead on the scene.
All lanes of the highway were closed for several hours as police investigated the crash.
The workers were not being identified Thursday pending notification to their next of kin.
Pa. construction workers killed on "Go Orange Day" to promote work zone safety
Transportation agencies around the United States were observing "Go Orange Day" on April 17, the day the crash occurred.
Across social media, authorities including the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration were issuing reminders of work zone safety such as the following:
- Slow down and pay attention to signs
- Be prepared to slow down and stop
- Many states double fines for violations in work zones.