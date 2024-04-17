3 workers killed in I-83 crash after truck slams into construction vehicle: Pa. state police

Kids flip stolen car in Philadelphia, former teacher arrested, more top stories | Digital Brief

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Three construction workers were killed in an active work zone on a highway in York County, Pennsylvania early Wednesday morning, Pennsylvania State Police said.

The crash happened around mile marker 35.5 on I-83 southbound in Fairview Township, not far from Harrisburg. Police responded to the crash just before 3:30 a.m.

Police said a 24-year-old man was driving a box truck when the truck went onto the shoulder, hitting a construction vehicle.

The truck then continued down the shoulder and hit the three workers.

All of the workers were pronounced dead on the scene.

All lanes of the highway were closed for several hours as police investigated the crash.

The workers were not being identified Thursday pending notification to their next of kin.

Pa. construction workers killed on "Go Orange Day" to promote work zone safety

Transportation agencies around the United States were observing "Go Orange Day" on April 17, the day the crash occurred.

Across social media, authorities including the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration were issuing reminders of work zone safety such as the following:

Slow down and pay attention to signs

Be prepared to slow down and stop

Many states double fines for violations in work zones.

YOU play a critical role in work zone safety. 🚧👷



As you approach one:

⬇️ Slow down and pay attention to directional signs.

🛑 Be prepared to stop unexpectedly.

💲 Remember, fines for speeding in work zones are often doubled. #NWZAW #GoOrangeDay pic.twitter.com/y522IMNJQ8 — nhtsagov (@NHTSAgov) April 17, 2024

Today is Go Orange Day. FHWA thanks highway workers across the country and asks everyone to wear orange in support of #WorkZoneSafety. #Orange4Safety #NWZAW pic.twitter.com/exdhvvgX8U — Federal Highway Admn (@USDOTFHWA) April 17, 2024



More safety tips are available on PennDOT's website.