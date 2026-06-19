Pittsburgh Westinghouse Athletic Director Dr. Anthony Hall dies, "He believed deeply in our schools."

Pittsburgh Westinghouse's athletic director, Dr. Anthony Hall, has died.

"With heavy hearts, we share the passing of Dr. Anthony Hall," Pittsburgh Westinghouse Academy posted on Facebook. "Dr. Hall fought a courageous battle and leaves behind a legacy of dedication, compassion, and service that touched countless lives."

Along with serving as Pittsburgh Westinghouse's athletic director, Dr. Hall was a counselor at Pittsburgh Public Schools as well as a school board member for the North Hills School District.

He was seated on the North Hills School Board in the fall.

"Anthony was a true public servant whose opportunity to serve was tragically cut short," said North Hills School Board President Allison Mathis in a statement posted to social media. "He believed deeply in our schools, our students, and the promise of our community to live up to its highest ideals. Anthony was passionate about equity and creating opportunities for all students to succeed. He cared deeply about ensuring that every child felt seen, valued, and supported."

In November 2021, Hall was named one of Pittsburgh Magazine's 40 under 40, telling Pittsburgh Magazine his inspiration to go into education came from a former teacher.

"I was homeless at 18," he told Pittsburgh Magazine. "At those times, my wife and Steven [Singleton] brought me through this journey together."

As condolences poured in, many talked about Dr. Hall's commitment to his students.

"Anthony championed the values we strive to instill in our students and uphold as a district: respect, empathy, integrity, and a commitment to others," Mathis said. "He approached his work with purpose, and he took great pride in serving our schools and community."