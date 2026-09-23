Downtown Pittsburgh redevelopment project to turn 3 historic buildings into housing

An announcement this week aims to bring more affordable housing to Downtown Pittsburgh, and city officials said it's something that both downtown and the city as a whole need.

The need for housing downtown is being addressed in a big way thanks to Beacon Communities as well as a large group of benefactors.

On Wednesday, they announced the progress on three historic buildings that will all be transformed into housing.

"Downtown is not just about coming to visit. It's a place where you can stay, live, and work, and that's really important for us because it's the anchor of this region," said Mayor Corey O'Connor. "That's why these projects are so valuable and so important."

Between 120 Cecil Way, the May Building on Fifth Avenue, and Tessera on the 900 block of Liberty Avenue, there will be 233 new apartments created, and the majority will serve households earning between 20 percent and 80 percent of the area median income.

"That's 233 more opportunities to make sure we are building a downtown that is for everyone," said Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato.

The building at 120 Cecil Way is a decommissioned steam plant that will be converted into about 100 units. Half of those units will be available to single parents pursuing higher education.

Mayor O'Connor stressed the importance of these units needing more space. He said these units are needed because one-bedroom apartments don't help the city grow.

"Now you can raise a family in downtown; now you can live with a roommate and support yourselves because we know costs are going up and up each and every day," the mayor said.

Two of the buildings are already under construction, and they're scheduled to be completed in 2027.