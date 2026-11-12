Man killed his ex-parents-in-law before killing himself, police in Ohio say

A man shot and killed his ex-wife's parents at their home in Ohio before killing himself, police said.

The North Royalton Police Department said it received a call shortly before 8 p.m. on Tuesday from a woman who said her estranged ex-husband's car was in the driveway of her parents' house on Tiffany Drive and she couldn't get a hold of her parents.

Police said when they got there, they couldn't make contact with the homeowners, so they entered the home, where they found Sorin Ciortan dead in an upstairs hallway with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. Emilia Ciortan was found dead in the dining room with an apparent gunshot wound to the head, police said.

Realizing the suspect's car was still at the home and he hadn't been located, police said they withdrew and called in a tactical unit.

When the tactical unit went into the home, police said they found the ex-husband, Stefan Pascu, dead on the lower level with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The couple's daughter told dispatchers it was her birthday, CBS affiliate WOIO reported. She said she and Pascu had been divorced for 10 years and that she believed he was "unstable" after recently returning from Romania, the TV station reported.

The North Royalton Detective Bureau is handling the case with the help of the Ohio Bureau of Investigations. The investigation is ongoing, police said.