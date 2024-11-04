Dormont police investigating at least a dozen car break-ins

DORMONT, Pa. (KDKA) -- At least a dozen cars were broken into in Dormont early Sunday morning. However, nothing was stolen.

Plastic now covers the driver's side window of Phil Clippinger's car.

He told KDKA-TV that he was headed to church on Sunday morning when he found the window smashed in.

"It's really rather shocking to see this happening," Clippinger said. "Glass, like, in here, as far as the seat over there, and just all over the ground."

Clippinger says nothing was taken. He had an expensive battery used to jump cars and fill tires in his car.

In other instances, a laptop and cash were passed over.

While most victims report their cars being ransacked, Clippinger wonders about the suspect's motive.

"It makes me think of all the fraud going on with debit cards. People are getting really inventive with how they get your information, so it could be connected to that," he added.

Just down the street on Pinehurst Avenue, Frank Rengers considered himself lucky. He says he inadvertently left his car doors unlocked, sparing his window.

"I went out to get the newspaper, and all of a sudden, I see my car, and I see the door wide open, and I said, 'What the heck?' So, I go out and look and I said, 'Ah, man,' stuff everywhere."

Rengers checked his doorbell camera footage but said it was too blurry to see the faces of the perpetrators. While nothing was taken from his car like the others, he still feels violated.

"I feel like I was invaded, you know? It's my car, you know, a stranger was in my car," Rengers said.

Dormont Borough police told KDKA-TV that 12 reports were made, and in all 12 instances, nothing was taken.

Police say there are reports of people roaming the streets shining flashlights in parked cars.

At this time, no one is in custody but police say they continue to view surveillance videos to identify the people responsible.

Police ask anyone who might have caught the crimes on surveillance to give them a call.