Donora business hosts fundraiser to aid families impacted by deadly house fire

DONORA, Pa. (KDKA) - A city is coming together tonight to help families move forward from a fire that killed two people and destroyed three homes.

Roll R Way is hosting a fundraiser, and KDKA-TV spoke with the organizer, who's doing his part to help these families heal from this unspeakable loss.

All money made during a fundraising skate will go to the families who lost their homes and belongings on Christmas Eve. Donations of kitchen supplies, food, pet food, adult clothing, furniture and any gift cards to help them rebuild their lives.

"I think it's amazing that somebody in the community is doing something to help the fire victims. It's really sad that they lost everything the day before Christmas," employee Kayla Painter said.

Roll R Way's co-owner says he didn't have to think twice about creating this fundraising event tonight.

"Come together. Times like this, even if you've never been through it, I've never been through it, but I've got family, and my brothers got family, and he has kids, we have three centers, and there's no hesitation," co-owner Will Medina said.

Nathaniel Honabarger lost both his parents in the fire.

"It's been hard, but we have stopped thinking about what could have been, what we could have done differently. We are thinking about all the good times we had together," Nathaniel said.

After such a devastating loss, he's grateful to his community for stepping up for his family and the other families affected by the fire.

"I really am thankful not just for me and my family but for the families affected beside us, too."

Saturday's fundraiser ended at 7:30 p.m., but you can still send donations tomorrow and the day after.