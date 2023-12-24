Source: 2 people dead after house fire in Donora
DONORA, Pa. (KDKA) - A fire broke out along McKean Avenue in Donora on Sunday morning.
A source close to the investigation tells KDKA-TV that a male and a female have died as a result of the incident. It's unclear if others are unaccounted for.
Officials told KDKA-TV that the blaze began at a yellow house situated between two other houses and it appears to be under control as of 8 a.m.
Crews were called to the scene around 5 a.m. for one house on fire. It eventually spread to two neighboring homes. First responders found a male dead on the third floor of the middle home.
They also found a female inside and took her to the hospital. It's unclear whether the female victim succumbed to injuries on the scene or at the hospital. There was no word on the victims' ages.
Fire departments from Washington, Westmoreland and Fayette Counties were called to battle the fire.
A cause remains under investigation.
