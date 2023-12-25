Donora community steps up to help family impacted by Christmas Eve fire

DONORA, Pa. (KDKA) — Christmas wasn't the same this year for the families that lived in three homes in Donora that went up in flames on Sunday.

The fire killed two people, and the community is showing support by rallying behind those impacted.

Tom Skinner is still processing the loss of his close friends of more than 10 years, Tracy and Clifford Honabarger.

"Death takes no holidays," Skinner said. "I'm more stunned than anything."

The ex-wife and husband died in a fire during the early morning of Christmas Eve. Donora's mayor said first responders believe the fire started in the back of the yellow home on McKean Avenue by 11th Street, with flames quickly spreading to two neighboring houses.

Crews transported 41-year-old Tracy to the hospital, where she died. They found 38-year-old Clifford dead in the attic. Their two teens weren't home at the time of the fire. Tracy's fiancé was home but survived.

"He was very vivacious. He was a very nice guy," Skinner said.

Skinner is now looking back on his friendship with Clifford.

"He would go out of his way to help you. If you needed help, he was there," Skinner said.

He also can't help but remember taking Tracy to get induced with one of her kids. He knows the holidays will always be difficult for the couple's children.

"You're going to miss your mother and father all the time," Skinner said.

However, he and the rest of the community — including Will Medina, co-owner of Roll R Way, a roller skating rink in the borough — are going to be there for them and the others displaced by the fire.

"Being family-owned and operated, family's everything to us," Medina said. "I couldn't imagine. It's really, really disheartening."

Throughout the week, they'll be collecting donations, necessities and money for all those impacted, with hopes of filling their party rooms. They'll hold a fundraiser on Saturday with 100 percent of admission fees going toward the families.

"We're here for anybody in the community that's going through a hard time," Medina said.

After all, that's what this season is all about.

"It's going to take the whole town of Donora to help them get through this," Skinner said.

A cause remains under investigation. The mayor told KDKA-TV on Monday that officials don't have any updates at this time.

The fundraiser at Roll R Way is on Dec. 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. There is an $8 admission fee that includes skate rental.