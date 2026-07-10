Missing 77-year-old woman found dead in river in Ohio

The body of a missing 77-year-old woman was pulled from a river in Ohio, officials said.

The Lancaster Police Department said in a Facebook post that the body of Donna Granados was found in the Hocking River near Goodwin Avenue in Fairfield County on Friday.

Authorities said the Fairfield County Dive Team and detectives with the police department searched a portion of the Hocking River on Friday morning for Granados, who was last seen on July 3. The search was initiated after items believed to belong to the missing woman were located in the area. Police did not say what the items were.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, crews found the woman's body in the river. Police said the investigation continues.

"Residents may see a larger-than-normal police presence in the area until our follow-up investigation is complete, but there is no known danger to the public," police added on Facebook.

Lancaster police did not release any additional information on Friday. In the department's initial post about her being reported missing, police said she was last seen in the 300 block of Garfield Avenue and had a "history of dementia and medical issues."

"The Lancaster Police Department would like to thank members of the public who shared information, assisted with the search, and supported the effort to locate Donna," Friday's post said. "Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones during this difficult time."

Anyone with information that can assist the investigation can call Lancaster police at 740-687-6680.