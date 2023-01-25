Donate to the 9th annual Dollar Energy Fund Cool Down for Warmth

Dollar Energy Fund's Cool Down for Warmth helping neighbors warm up this winter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Each year, the Dollar Energy Fund's Cool Down for Warmth raises money for our neighbors in need of utility assistance in the cold winter months.

This is the ninth year for the Cool Down for Warmth and the third year that Pittsburgh Today Live is partnering with the Dollar Energy Fund.

We'll come to you from the Ice News Desk, created by Mastro Gourmet Ice, during PTL on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.

If you would like to donate to help your neighbors stay warm, there are several ways to give.

Donate by phone on Thursday, Jan. 26, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.: 1-800-823-WARM

Text COOLDOWN to 53555

Donate online at: www.dollarenergy.org/donate

During the 2021-22 campaign, the Dollar Energy Fund helped nearly 14,000 families in Pennsylvania keep their utilities on.

For more information on the Cool Down for Warmth, click here.