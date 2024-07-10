Setup begins for Donald Trump rally in Butler County

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) -- Former President Donald Trump will hold his first western Pennsylvania rally of 2024 Saturday at the Butler County Farm Show grounds.

An advance team for the rally was at the grounds on Tuesday, scoping out the location. The exact spot of the venue isn't made public, but there's a large open field with generators.

Robert Bricker from Pierno Logistics said he was hauling in lights for the rally. "Setting up I guess starting today and going into the rest of the week," Bricker said.

The show grounds office staff told KDKA-TV they believe there will be 15,000 tickets sold for the rally.

Construction on Route 68, which leads into the show grounds, could pose a potential problem. PennDOT said there will be no work on Saturday, so there won't be flaggers, but there will be lane restrictions, so it will be one lane in and one lane out.

In 2016 and 2020, Trump won Butler County both times with 65 percent of the vote.

First Lady Jill Biden will also be in Pittsburgh on Saturday. The White House on Wednesday announced plans for her to speak at an Italian Sons and Daughters of America dinner.