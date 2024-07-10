First Lady Jill Biden to visit Pittsburgh on Saturday, same day as Former President Donald Trump's rally

Dr. Jill Biden makes campaign stop in Pittsburgh to speak about reproductive rights

Dr. Jill Biden makes campaign stop in Pittsburgh to speak about reproductive rights

Dr. Jill Biden makes campaign stop in Pittsburgh to speak about reproductive rights

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- First Lady Jill Biden is visiting Pittsburgh on Saturday, the same day former President Donald Trump will be in Butler County for a rally.

The White House announced on Wednesday that the first lady will speak at an Italian Sons and Daughters of America dinner in Pittsburgh at 5 p.m. Saturday. She's scheduled to arrive at the Pittsburgh International Airport an hour earlier.

Also on Saturday, former President Donald Trump will campaign in Butler County, holding a rally at 5 p.m. at the Butler Farm Show grounds on Evans City Road.

Pennsylvania is considered a battleground state in the 2024 presidential election. President Joe Biden just campaigned in the state over the weekend, visiting Philadelphia and Harrisburg.

It's First Lady Jill Biden's third visit to Pittsburgh this summer. She stopped by for the city's Pride festivities at the beginning of June and just made a campaign stop on June 24, talking about reproductive rights nationwide and in the state.

Vice President Kamala Harris will also be in Pennsylvania on Saturday, speaking at the Asian and Pacific Islander American Vote Presidential Town Hall in Philadelphia, CBS Philadelphia reported.