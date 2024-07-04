Former President Donald Trump coming to Butler County, will hold rally next weekend

Former Pres. Trump holding rally at Butler Farm Show

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Former President Trump will be in the Pittsburgh area for a rally next weekend.

The Trump campaign announced that a rally will be taking place on Saturday, July 13 at the Butler Farm Show.

Doors are set to open at 1:00 p.m.

The rally will begin at 5:00 p.m.

You can register for tickets to the rally online.

Two tickets can be registered to each phone number and are on a first come, first serve basis.