Former President Donald Trump coming to Butler County, will hold rally next weekend

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Former President Trump will be in the Pittsburgh area for a rally next weekend. 

The Trump campaign announced that a rally will be taking place on Saturday, July 13 at the Butler Farm Show. 

Doors are set to open at 1:00 p.m.

The rally will begin at 5:00 p.m. 

You can register for tickets to the rally online. 

Two tickets can be registered to each phone number and are on a first come, first serve basis. 

