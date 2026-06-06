Dominic Smith blasts a 2-run homer as Braves improve the majors' best record by beating Pirates 6-3

Dominic Smith hit a two-run homer, Spencer Strider allowed three runs in five innings and the Atlanta Braves recovered after losing an early three-run lead to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-3 on Saturday and clinch another series win.

Atlanta led 3-0 after three innings. The Pirates pulled even in the fifth on Brandon Lowe's sacrifice fly off Strider (4-1).

The Braves delivered a quick answer by scoring three runs off Braxton Ashcraft (5-3) in the bottom of the third. Ronald Acuña Jr. and Matt Olson reached on singles before their double-steal set up a go-ahead sacrifice fly by Ozzie Albies. Smith then lined the two-run homer just inside the foul pole in left field.

Raisel Iglesias pitched the ninth for his 13th save. He has converted 31 consecutive save opportunities since July 28, 2025, the majors' longest active streak.

Lowe left the game after fouling a ball off his right knee in the ninth.

The Braves improved the majors' best record to 44-21. They have won 18 of 21 series, including 10 of 11 at home.

Pirates third baseman Tyler Callihan, making his first start of the season, had a run-scoring double, a walk and a stolen base.

Catcher Austin Wynns, who was acquired from the Los Angeles Angels for cash on Thursday, was held without a hit in his first start for the Braves.

Atlanta held out center fielder Michael Harris II with back tightness. Manager Walt Weiss said the move was precautionary. Harris left Friday night's 6-3 win in the ninth.

"We'll give him a day and see how he's feeling," Weiss said. "... I think this is gonna be very short-term."

Mauricio Dubón had two hits and scored two runs while filling in for Harris.

Up next

Pirates RHP Bubba Chandler (2-6, 4.89), a native of Lawrenceville, Ga., an Atlanta suburb, is scheduled to start against Braves RHP Bryce Elder (5-3, 2.63) in Sunday's final game of the series.