Dolly Parton tribute show coming to Westmoreland County later this year

There has been an outpouring of grief around the world since the death of Dolly Parton on Tuesday. Now, a show coming to The Palace Theatre in Greensburg looks to pay tribute to the late singer's life.

Although the show, "Backwoods Barbie," was scheduled to be at the venue well before Parton's death, the performance will take on new meaning when it hits the stage this fall.

What is "Backwoods Barbie?"

In the 100-year history of The Palace Theatre in Greensburg, many greats have graced its stage. Sadly, Parton never performed here during her life.

But in a way, on Oct. 1, the curtain will rise on Parton at the Palace, as actress and singer Daphne Moens brings her tribute show "Backwoods Barbie" to town.

"What do you love so much about Dolly Parton?" asked KDKA-TV's Chris DeRose.

"Oh, I hope I can keep it together. The last 24 hours has been a lot," Moens said. "I think the thing that I love most about her is who she was as a person. Her love for people, her energy, her positivity and I think that's what people are mourning right now. We loved her music, we loved her costumes, we loved her big hair and her personality on stage. But I think who she actually was and how she showed up for people in the world is what everybody is so sad about."

Moens says she has been performing as Parton on and off since 2012, and she says that while she has toured as Parton all over the U.S. and Canada, this year she has started booking internationally, which she says is a testament to how much Parton is loved the world over.

What fans can expect

In "Backwoods Barbie," Moens said there will be something for every fan. They will play all the hits and a few deep cuts from Parton's catalog as well.

"My favorite song in the past to sing has been her Oscar-nominated song 'Travelin' Thru,'" Moens said. "It is the best song she ever wrote in my opinion. It is where I feel her the most when I am performing, and I just love her soaring vocals. It just proves what an incredible singer she was."

And Moens said that while no one will ever fill the void Parton left, she wants her shows now, more than ever, to be a joyful noise and positive tribute to this icon of a person.

"What I try and always remember is that you got to lead with the heart. It's almost like a beam of love that comes out of your chest when you're performing as Dolly," said Moens. "And that's what I want people to feel when they come see the show. I want them to hear the music and love it and dance along with me, but I also want them to leave feeling amazing."

Tickets are still available for "Backwoods Barbie" at the Palace Theatre on Oct. 1. More information is also online.