Dolly Parton's legacy lives on in the half-million free books sent to Pittsburgh kids

Dolly Parton for sure left the world with a lot of music. But her legacy isn't just something you hear, especially in Pittsburgh. It's also something thousands of children can hold in their hands.

Her Imagination Library has sent nearly half a million books to Pittsburgh-area kids for free, and it will continue to do so.

"We're so thankful to Dolly for all that she's done getting books out and delivering books to the children of Pittsburgh," said Mary Denison, the executive director of Reading Ready Pittsburgh.

Reading Ready Pittsburgh helps families get access to books, including through Dolly's Imagination Library, which sends children from birth to age 5 a free, high-quality book every month regardless of family income.

"There's been over 460,000 books sent to the children of the Pittsburgh area from the Imagination Library," Denison said.

It's proof that Parton's legacy will live on. Reading Ready Pittsburgh says just overnight, 80 new enrollments came in.

"She wanted to make sure that every child got the book, so it wouldn't be stigmatizing to anyone," Denison said.

While her death has left so many heartbroken, her wish is that this work lives on.

"They said that it's Dolly's wishes that this continue through the children's lifetimes and continue on," Denison said.

Her family is asking people to help keep those pages turning. In lieu of flowers, they ask people to donate to the Imagination Library.

"Well, I didn't know that yesterday afternoon, but my email started popping with you got a donation, you got a donation, over and over again," Denison said. "I'm like, 'What is going on?' I didn't realize that was her request."

For Reading Ready Pittsburgh, Parton's request will not be rejected, and they encourage others to get involved.

"We'll miss her presence, won't we? She's such a lovely person," Denison said.