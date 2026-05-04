Dog stolen from Giant Eagle parking lot in Verona, police say

Police in Verona Borough are asking for the public's help after a dog was allegedly stolen from a vehicle in the parking lot of the Giant Eagle at the River Town Shopping Center.

Verona Police said they're asking for help in obtaining any information anyone may have about the dog or the vehicle.

Police said the alleged theft happened on Sunday evening between 7:20 p.m. and 7:50 p.m. and the dog was taken from a black Nissan Rogue.

The Verona Borough Police Department is asking for the public's help after a dog was stolen from someone's vehicle in the Giant Eagle parking lot at the River Town Shopping Center on Sunday evening.Police said the incident happened between 7:20 p.m. and 7:50 p.m. on Sunday and that the dog was taken from a black Nissan Rogue. Verona Borough Police Department

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Verona Police Department.

"Your assistance is greatly appreciated in helping reunite this dog with its owner," police said.