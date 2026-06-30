Watch the emotional moment a dog whose owner died in a crash is reunited with his family

After a tractor-trailer driver died, his dog Hennessy was scared and alone in an unfamiliar state. But the internet came together to find her remaining family, and the emotional moment she was reunited with them was caught on camera.

Video from the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association shows Hennessy trotting into an enclosure, at first a little unsure of herself. But once she hears her name and realizes who's waiting for her, her tail starts wagging, and she gets progressively more excited as the reality seems to sink in.

The video shows her hopping up into a man's waiting arms, her tail thumping as she showers him with kisses and climbs up onto a picnic table to say hello to even more family members.

"Have you been this excited the whole time?" the man asks Hennessy as she starts to sprint around.

"No," the person behind the camera replies with a laugh.

The shelter says Hennessy, who was terrified when she arrived, turned into a completely different dog once she saw who had arrived to get her.

"Dogs are so resilient," the shelter wrote in a Facebook post. "They can find happiness as long as they have the right people with them. Though a tragedy happened, we're grateful she loves her family - and they love her back so much!"

Hennessy was rescued from a fiery crash on Interstate 64 West near South Charleston last week, but her owner, a tractor-trailer driver later identified as 63-year-old Jeffrey Simons, died, CBS affiliate WOWK reported.

The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association posted to Facebook after the crash, asking for help finding Hennessy's owner's family. The shelter said she was terrified and confused and wouldn't let anyone comfort her. They wanted to see if she had any other people she could go back home to.

The search for answers led to the shelter in Iowa, where Hennessy had been adopted from. In just a few hours, plans were already underway for a reunion.