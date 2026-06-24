Dog rescued from crash that killed her owner in West Virginia to be reunited with his family

A dog named Hennessy survived the tractor-trailer crash that killed her owner in West Virginia, leaving questions about where she'd go next. But it didn't take long before a plea for answers turned into plans for a reunion.

Hennessy was rescued from a fiery crash on Interstate 64 West near South Charleston on Tuesday evening, but her owner, a tractor-trailer driver later identified as 63-year-old Jeffrey Simons, died, CBS affiliate WOWK reported.

The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association posted to Facebook on Tuesday night, asking for help finding Hennessy's owner's family. The shelter said Hennessy was terrified and confused and wouldn't let anyone comfort her. They wanted to see if she had any other people she could go back home to.

"We all know the internet can make miracles happen for animals. We're hoping we can make a miracle happen for her, too," the humane association wrote. "Whisper a prayer for her owner taken from her too soon, and for her to find comfort in the days to come."

Hennessy was rescued from a fiery crash on Interstate 64 West near South Charleston, but her owner, a tractor-trailer driver, died. (Photo: Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association/Facebook)

The search for answers led to a 2021 Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of Marshalltown, which appeared to show Hennessy stopping in for a visit with her "favorite human."

"She works hard every day, going on the road with dad as he drives his semi across the county," the rescue wrote.

The Kanawa-Charleston Humane Association confirmed the Animal League of Marshalltown was Hennessy's original shelter. Now the Animal Rescue League says Hennessy's owner's family plans to travel to West Virginia to bring her home.

In the meantime, a FaceTime with Hennessy's owner's family "seemed to lift her spirits tremendously" and "made a world of difference," the Animal Rescue League of Marshalltown said in a Facebook post Wednesday morning.

The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association offered condolences to her owner's family and said they're working to get Hennessy back home as soon as possible.