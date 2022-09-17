Watch CBS News
Dog park with mobile taproom opens in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new dog park is now open in Pittsburgh.

Dog Park opened Friday at SouthSide Works. The 1,400-square-foot space is free and open to the public and includes a mobile taproom by Levity Brewing.

If you want to bring your pup for a visit, the park is located in the grassy area behind the Cheesecake Factory. It is open seven days a week from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

