Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf spoke Monday morning about his exchange with Eagles defensive back Cooper DeJean that led to his ejection from Sunday's game in Philadelphia.

Metcalf was ejected during the third quarter of Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Eagles after receiving a second 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, which he was given after appearing to try and poke DeJean in the eye.

Earlier in the game, Metcalf had received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for getting into a shoving match.

"I can't remember," Metcalf said when asked about what happened during the interactions between he and DeJean.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 22: DK Metcalf #4 of the Pittsburgh Steelers gets into an altercation with Andrew Mukuba #24 and Cooper DeJean #33 of the Philadelphia Eagles in the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on November 22, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Steelers 19-16. Mitchell Leff / Getty Images

Metcalf, when asked if he felt like he was provoked by Dejean, said that "You'd have to ask him."

"Just wish I would've been there for my team," Metcalf said when asked if he wished he had handled things differently.

Metcalf had one reception for two yards in the game prior to being ejected.

Dejean addressed the incident Sunday, saying that Metcalf "just missed" and that the two players were "just competing."

"Things like that happen in football," Dejean said. "It wasn't anything crazy. No one was really saying anything, it was just two guys going at it. He was trying block me, I was trying to get him off of me, things like that. Obviously, it carries over to whatever that was when he got thrown out."

Metcalf leads all NFL receivers with eight penalties this season, according to The Football Database.

After Sunday's game, Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy said that the team needs Metcalf and said that being thrown out of a game isn't acceptable.

"It's emotional on a number of fronts," McCarthy said. "We lost a game, a tough game. You take all that in, and everything will be addressed. We can't have players getting ejected from games."

Metcalf missed the final two games of the regular season last year after getting into an altercation with a Detroit Lions fan on the sidelines.

It's unclear now if Metcalf will face any supplemental discipline from the NFL ahead of Friday's Week 12 matchup with the Denver Broncos.