Devin Bush, former Steelers linebacker, signs with Cleveland Browns: report

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush is reportedly headed to Cleveland.

In a post on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Bush is signing a one-year deal with the Browns.

Bush spent last season with the Seattle Seahawks, playing 13 games, including three starts. He had 37 tackles and 5 tackles for loss.

Before joining the Seahawks, Bush spent four seasons in the black and gold. Pittsburgh drafted Bush 10th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Michigan. The Steelers traded up to select the high-profile linebacker.

In his rookie season, Bush finished third in the NFL AP Defensive Rookie of the Year voting. But his next three seasons in Pittsburgh weren't as stellar. The linebacker, who missed most of the 2020 season after tearing his ACL, had 70 and 81 tackles, respectively, in his final two seasons with the Steelers.

Pittsburgh declined the fifth-year option on Bush's rookie contract, leading him to the Seahawks after his time in the Steel City.

Over 52 games in Pittsburgh, Bush tallied 286 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 4 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Bush and the Browns will play the Steelers twice in the 2024 regular season.