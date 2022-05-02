Watch CBS News

Report: Steelers decline Devin Bush's fifth-year option

By Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers reportedly declined the fifth-year option on linebacker Devin Bush's contract.

Bush, who would have made $10.9 million on the final year of his rookie contract, will now hit free agency after the upcoming season. ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the news on Monday.

The Steelers traded up from the 20th spot in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft to select Bush at No. 10. 

Bush had a breakout rookie season, tallying 109 tackles. But the linebacker missed most of the 2020 season after tearing his ACL. Bush had 70 tackles last season after returning to the field.

