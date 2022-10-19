Developer against proposal for $2 parking surcharge at at former Civic Arena site

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There's a controversial idea floating among leaders of the development at the former Civic Arena site.

The Hill Community Development Corporation wants to consider a pair of $2 surcharges. One for parking and one for each ticket sold at the future music venue. The Hill Community Development Corporation says the money would be used to revitalize other parts of the Hill.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports the developer is against the idea, saying it would just keep people from using the planned garage.