Pittsburgh-area man charged with sexually assaulting 6 girls gets up to 40 years after guilty plea

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Derry Township man charged with sexually assaulting six girls will spend up to 40 years in prison after he pleaded guilty, prosecutors announced.

Twenty-year-old Christopher Fraser pleaded guilty to 19 charges in six cases, the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office said in a news release on Thursday.

Fraser is accused of assaulting six girls ranging in age from 12 to 16 between March and June of last year. Investigaqtors said Fraser used email and Spanchat to communicate with his victims, and he also talked to them at parks near Latrobe and Unity Township.

Fraser pleaded guilty to rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, corruption of a minor and terroristic threats. He was sentenced to 18 to 40 years in prison followed by 12 years of probation, the DA's office said.

Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli thanked Assistant District Attorney Katie Ranker and state police "for their professionalism in prosecuting this case and obtaining justice for these young victims."