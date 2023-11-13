Pittsburgh-area couple charged with assaulting, seriously injuring 14-year-old boy

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Westmoreland County couple is accused of assaulting a 14-year-old boy, causing "permanent disfigurement" to his ear, authorities said.

Charles and Jamie Harr are facing multiple charges stemming from a welfare check on a child that ended with the boy hospitalized, the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office said on Monday.

In September, the district attorney's office said troopers were called to the area of Wedges Court Drive in Derry Township to check on the welfare of a child. A caller reported Jamie Harr was hitting and threatening the teenager.

When troopers got there, they said they saw serious damage to the 14-year-old's ear, as well as other injuries. Child and Youth Services was called and the boy was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The district attorney's office said the victim initially didn't cooperate with investigators, but days later, he called police and told them Jamie Harr assaulted him while Charles Harr strangled him.

The victim sustained permanent disfigurement to his ear because of the assault, the district attorney's office said.

Charles and Jamie Harr were charged and remanded to the Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post $100,000 bond. Court paperwork shows both are facing a slew of charges, including child endangerment and simple assault. Charles Harr was also charged with strangulation and Jamie Harr was charged with aggravated assault.

Both have preliminary hearings scheduled for Nov. 15.