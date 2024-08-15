Derry Borough mayor declares Bigfoot as "official cryptid"

DERRY, Pa. (KDKA) - A borough in Westmoreland County is now honoring Bigfoot in a way that most would not believe...until they see it, so to speak.

Derry Borough Mayor Grant Nicely issued a proclamation this week to declare Bigfoot as the official cryptid of the borough.

"By proclaiming Bigfoot as our official cryptid and establishing Derry as a sanctuary, we are embracing our local folklore and the rich history that makes our community unique," said Council Vice-President Nathan Bundy. "This proclamation honors the generations of stories and sightings that have made Derry and the Chestnut Ridge a destination for those intrigued by the unknown."

According to the borough, the decision to make the proclamation was to highlight the rich history of reported supernatural activity in the Chestnut Ridge area, which dates all the way back to the Iroquois' stories of "stone giants" and all the way through reported sightings of Bigfoot in the 1970s.

As part of the proclamation, the borough now calls itself a sanctuary for Bigfoot and any willful harm or capture of the species will be punishable by law.

The mayor's proclamation also now designates Derry Borough as "The Gateway to the Mysterious Chestnut Ridge." They are also encouraging residents and visitors to explore the mysteries of Chestnut Ridge as it is considered "a hub for those fascinated by the unexplained."