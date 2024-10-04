Derry Borough hosting ghost tours to benefit restoration of Gem Theatre

DERRY, Pa. (KDKA) -- Ghost tours fit in with the "keep Derry weird" mantra that many in the town have come to embrace.

Over the next two weekends, Oct. 11-12 and Oct. 18-19, folks can sign up for a walking and a driving tour into Derry's paranormal past and learn about everything from witches to Bigfoot.

The borough is a tight-knit community, with many a story to tell, says Derry Historical Society board member Denise Frisko-Wood.

"I've lived here my entire life," said Frisko-Wood. "A lot of people aren't aware of how much rich history we have here, whether that be from coal mining or the railroad. The nice part about doing the ghost tours is we get to hit on a little bit of all of that and educate people on what they don't know about the area."

Local paranormal investigator and historian, Ronald Murphy, is the keeper of the thrills and chills on these tours.

When asked if Derry was haunted, his response was not surprising.

"Absolutely, it's haunted," Murphy said.

Murphy says that so much has happened in and around this town, and there are plenty of great stories to interest both believers and non-believers alike.

Stories like the strange sounds sometimes heard near the old Revolutionary War stockade known as Fort Barr.

"People have witnessed hearing horses neighing, the sounds of gunshots, people screaming," said Murphy. "[People] have heard somebody whistling 'Yankee Doodle Dandy,' a disembodied voice whistling 'Yankee Doodle Dandy.'"

The historical society in Derry isn't just telling ghost stories for fun; they're telling these tall tales for a good cause.

Some of the proceeds from these tour tickets will go to restoring the old Gem Theatre that sits downtown, which is also allegedly haunted.

Tickets for the walking tours are between $8 and $16, and tickets for the van tour are $25 per person. Donations to the historical society also can be made.

