HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources plans to use electricity entirely from renewable sources by 2030.

The department currently has 23 solar installation projects and another 18 in design or under construction. It said by 2030, it will produce about 15.5 gigawatt hours and purchase another 13.2 from renewable energy sources.

"DCNR's commitment to sustainability is second to none and we are proud to announce this critical step to a more sustainable energy use across our department as good stewards of our natural resources," said department Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. "This agency is committing to a measured, strategic plan to address energy conservation, creation, and consumption for the facilities that are critical parts of operating public lands."

The state has 121 state parks and 2.2 million acres of forest land that see about 42 million visitors a year, DCNR Deputy Secretary Mike Walsh said.

In 2021, the department said it reduced its greenhouse gas emissions by 194 metric tons, which is equivalent to the emissions produced by a passenger vehicle driving over 480,000 miles.