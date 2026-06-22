Democratic lawmakers in Pennsylvania push to restrict federal immigration activities

A Democratic push is underway in Harrisburg to redefine how immigration enforcement operates in Pennsylvania, though it is facing significant opposition.

"It's called the 'ICE Out' package," Democratic state Sen. Lindsey Williams said. "It is designed to look at our community spaces that are vulnerable."

Eight Democratic state senators believe schools, hospitals and polling places should be off limits.

"We currently have in law that uniformed and on-duty police officers are not allowed within 100 feet of a polling location," Williams said. "So what we're doing is updating that definition to include all state and federal law enforcement."

With the general election a few months away, Williams said her constituents and colleagues are concerned about voter intimidation at the polls. However, the package of bills faces an uphill battle in the Republican-controlled Senate.

"It's important to show that you're fighting for something," Williams said. "We'll try to have those conversations across the aisle about the importance of doing this, but it has been hard to get any election legislation across the aisle in the Senate."

This comes after President Trump signed a bill into law to fund the Department of Homeland Security's immigration enforcement agencies. The package funds Immigration and Customs Enforcement and parts of Customs and Border Protection through the end of the Trump administration.

"We'll give the heroes of ICE and Border Patrol — and that's what they are, they're heroes, what they have to go through to keep us safe — the support and resources they need to defend our borders, protect our homeland and to keep America safe," Mr. Trump said on June 10, when he signed the Secure America Act.

In addition to redefining enforcement, the state bills also include expanding opportunities for immigrants.