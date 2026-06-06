Delivery driver shot at in Beaver County, state police say

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a shooting incident that took place in Aliquippa, Beaver County, early Saturday morning.

The Aliquippa Police Department requested state police to investigate a shooting in the 1000 block of Knoll Street around 4 a.m. Saturday.

An investigation determined that a delivery driver was in the area delivering packages when the driver was fired upon by an unknown person or persons, according to a public information release report.

No injuries were sustained as a result of the shooting.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Beaver Criminal Investigation Unit at 724-773-7400.