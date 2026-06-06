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Delivery driver shot at in Beaver County, state police say

By
Garrett Behanna
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh.
Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.
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Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

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Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a shooting incident that took place in Aliquippa, Beaver County, early Saturday morning.

The Aliquippa Police Department requested state police to investigate a shooting in the 1000 block of Knoll Street around 4 a.m. Saturday.

An investigation determined that a delivery driver was in the area delivering packages when the driver was fired upon by an unknown person or persons, according to a public information release report.

No injuries were sustained as a result of the shooting.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Beaver Criminal Investigation Unit at 724-773-7400.

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