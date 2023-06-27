Defense team to begin its case in death penalty phase of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The defense team is set to begin its case during the penalty phase of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial.

During this phase of the trial, the jury is deciding whether or not the convicted gunman Robert Bowers is eligible for the death penalty.

Earlier this month, Robert Bowers was convicted and found guilty of all 63 federal charges he was facing for the attack at the Tree of Life synagogue on Oct. 27, 2018, when he killed 11 worshippers from three different congregations, Tree of Life, Dor Hadash, and New Light. It was the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history.

Prosecutors argued on Monday that the attack on the Squirrel Hill synagogue was premeditated and clearly planned.

(Sketch by: Emily Goff)

Starting today, the defense is expected to challenge those arguments.

The defense team says they will present medical experts proving Bowers is both schizophrenic and epileptic -- which caused him to embrace wild conspiracy theories about Jewish people.

Experts don't expect this evidence to sway the jury.

The entire penalty phase is expected to last several weeks.

Support is available for those in need during the trial

If you or someone you know is experiencing mental health effects from the trial, go to 1027healingpartnership.org to find help resources. As always, call 911 to report threats.

Phone: 412-697-3534

Email: info@1027HealingPartnership.org

Website: 1027healingpartnership.org

More resources can be found here.