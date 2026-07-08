Woman missing for more than 2 weeks found dead in Ohio

A Kentucky woman who had been missing for more than two weeks was found dead in her vehicle in Ohio, authorities said.

The body of Debra Wireman was found in her vehicle on July 3 in Clermont County, Ohio, the Flemingsburg Police Department in Kentucky said on Facebook on Wednesday. Investigators were called to the scene after a report identifying the vehicle as belonging to a missing person, police said. The remains were identified as Wireman's by the Clermont County Coroner's Office on July 7, according to law enforcement.

Debra Wireman, a Kentucky woman who had been missing for more than two weeks, was found dead in her vehicle in Ohio. (Photo Credit: Flemingsburg Police Department)

Police in Kentucky said the Clermont County Sheriff's Office in Ohio is investigating the woman's death. No additional information will be released by Flemingsburg police "out of respect for Debra's family and the integrity of that investigation."

"While this is not the outcome any of us hoped and prayed for, we are thankful that Debra has been found and that her family can now begin to receive the closure they deserve," police added on Facebook.

Wireman, according to police, was last seen on June 17 at around 4:30 p.m. in Aberdeen, Ohio, while traveling toward Maysville, Kentucky. She was driving a white 2020 Kia Forte with front-end damage. Police said family and friends were "concerned for her welfare."

"The overwhelming response from our community, neighboring agencies, the media, and countless individuals across the region demonstrated the very best of people coming together in the hope of bringing someone home safely," Flemingsburg police said.