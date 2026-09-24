24-year-old's death in Mercer County ruled a homicide after being found inside a home

The Sharon Police Department is investigating the death of a 24-year-old after he was found with a wound to the chest on Thursday morning.

According to the police department, it was called to a home in the 200 block of S. Myers Avenue, and when they arrived, they found 24-year-old Billy Colwell with critical injuries.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The Mercer County coroner's office confirmed that Colwell's death was a homicide due to a "penetrating wound to the chest."

While the Sharon Police Department did not release any information about a suspect, they did say that there is no danger to the community as a result of the incident.

The police department, the Mercer County District Attorney's Office, and the Mercer County Coroner's Office are investigating the death.