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24-year-old's death in Mercer County ruled a homicide after being found inside a home

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
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Patrick Damp

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The Sharon Police Department is investigating the death of a 24-year-old after he was found with a wound to the chest on Thursday morning. 

According to the police department, it was called to a home in the 200 block of S. Myers Avenue, and when they arrived, they found 24-year-old Billy Colwell with critical injuries. 

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died. 

The Mercer County coroner's office confirmed that Colwell's death was a homicide due to a "penetrating wound to the chest." 

While the Sharon Police Department did not release any information about a suspect, they did say that there is no danger to the community as a result of the incident. 

The police department, the Mercer County District Attorney's Office, and the Mercer County Coroner's Office are investigating the death. 

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