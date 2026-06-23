Man dies after vehicle crashes into Pittsburgh-area creek

A man has died after his vehicle flipped into a creek in Etna, Allegheny County, on Monday night, authorities said.

People were gathered in shock on Monday night near Dewey and Crescent streets to witness the rescue operation unfold.

KDKA's Drone Team captured video of a vehicle that had driven off the road, landed between two bridges, and flipped upside down into Pine Creek, near the former Blarney Stone restaurant.

Etna Borough Fire Chief Greg Porter said he was one of the first responders on the scene, along with several other first responders from surrounding areas.

KDKA's Drone Team captured video of a vehicle that had driven off the road, landed between two bridges, and flipped upside down in Pine Creek in Etna. KDKA Drone Team

"Several fire departments. Three different swift water rescue assets," said Chief Porter.

Those assets worked from both sides of the car and up above to try to rescue the driver.

"All of that was in position, should we have needed it," the chief added.

They did need it because Monday's storms created difficult rescue conditions. The creek was high, the water carried run-off and debris, and the risks were elevated.

"It's really the perfect storm," said Chief Porter.

Crews quickly got their gear to reach the man behind the wheel. First responders had to prepare, mobilize, and act to rescue the man in "15 minutes or less," Chief Porter said.

It was a monumental accomplishment to try to save his life.

"He was unconscious and not breathing, so we moved very swiftly to get him out of the water," Chief Porter said. "We spent a lot of time practicing and training for all kinds of situations."

Crews got him to EMS, but sadly, the man did not survive.

In his 35 years as a first responder, Etna's fire chief can only count about four times they've gotten a call about a car upside down, in moving water, most recently on June 8, 2025.

"Similar water conditions, similar weather conditions," Chief Porter recalled.

Victims of the June 2025 incident crawled out of the car's sunroof and survived.

"It's usually not a pedestrian-occupied area. It's kind of removed from the road," Porter said of the rescue area.

"Was it the same area?" KDKA's Megan Shinn asked.

"Exact same spot, it's crazy," Porter said in disbelief.

It's unknown at this time whether the road will be assessed for changes since multiple vehicles have flipped over in the same spot during inclement weather.