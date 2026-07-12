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County police investigating deadly stabbing in Turtle Creek

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
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Patrick Damp

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A man is dead after a stabbing in Turtle Creek on Saturday night. 

According to Allegheny County Police, just after 8 p.m., county dispatch was alerted to a stabbing on Stewart Street in Turtle Creek. 

Once first responders arrived on the scene, they found a man had been stabbed in the neck. 

He was taken to the hospital, but was ulitmately pronounced dead. 

The victim was identified as 42-year-old Reswan Morgan of Turtle Creek. 

Allegheny County police homicide detectives are investigating the stabbing. 

They're asking anyone with information to call their tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. 

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