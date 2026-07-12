County police investigating deadly stabbing in Turtle Creek

A man is dead after a stabbing in Turtle Creek on Saturday night.

According to Allegheny County Police, just after 8 p.m., county dispatch was alerted to a stabbing on Stewart Street in Turtle Creek.

Once first responders arrived on the scene, they found a man had been stabbed in the neck.

He was taken to the hospital, but was ulitmately pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as 42-year-old Reswan Morgan of Turtle Creek.

Allegheny County police homicide detectives are investigating the stabbing.

They're asking anyone with information to call their tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.