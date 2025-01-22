Watch CBS News
Woman shot and killed inside home in Pittsburgh's Perry South neighborhood

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police investigating deadly Perry South shooting
Pittsburgh Police investigating deadly Perry South shooting 00:10

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An investigation is underway after a woman was found shot to death inside a home in Pittsburgh's Perry South neighborhood over the weekend.

The deadly shooting happened over the weekend along Hawkins Avenue, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

Police say officers from Zone 1 were called to the home just before 12:30 p.m. on Saturday and found a woman inside the home who had been shot in the head. 

kdka-pittsburgh-police-hawkins-avenue-deadly-shooting.jpg
An investigation is underway after a woman was found shot to death inside a home in Pittsburgh's Perry South neighborhood. KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives from the Pittsburgh Police Violent Crime Unit are handling the investigation into the deadly shooting, which was referred to by police as ongoing. 

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

