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3 killed, including 2 kids, in crash in Ohio

By
Michael Guise
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Michael Guise is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked for KDKA-TV since 2019.
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Michael Guise

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Three people, including two children, were killed in a crash in Pike County, Ohio, on Monday, officials said.

Hannah Howard, 9-year-old Gunner Howard and 5-year-old Peyton Howard were killed in the two-vehicle crash in Union Township, CBS affiliate WBNS reported. 

Citing the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the news outlet reported that the two-vehicle crash happened around 2 p.m. at the intersection of state Route 32 and Coal Dock Road. An investigation found that 30-year-old Hannah Howard, behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Traverse, was driving north on Coal Dock Road when she failed to yield at the intersection. The Traverse was then reportedly hit by the driver of a tractor-trailer hauling an empty logging trailer. 

Hannah Howard, Gunner Howard and Peyton Howard were pronounced dead at the scene. WBNS reported that a 4-year-old passenger suffered serious, life-threatening injuries in the crash and was flown to a local hospital for treatment. The relationship between the four victims was not released on Monday. 

The driver of the tractor-trailer was reportedly not injured in the crash, which closed state Route 32 for hours. It has since reopened.

Law enforcement is investigating the crash. No other information was released on Monday.   

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