Three dead, one injured in house fire in Mercer County

Three people have died as a result of a house fire earlier this week in Mercer County.

According to the City of Sharon Bureau of Police, a fire on Friday at a home on Sherman Avenue sent four people to the hospital. At the time of the transport, three of the four people taken to the hospital were in critical condition.

On Sunday morning, police said that three victims who were in critical condition died on Saturday evening from the injuries sustained in the fire.

The victims were identified as 38-year-old Sarah Jacobson and two children, Kevin and Izabella Jacobson.

"Our thoughts and prayers remain with the Jacobson family at this time of tragedy," City of Sharon Chief of Police Edward Stabile said in a statement provided to KDKA-TV.

The fourth victim, according to police, is now listed as being in stable condition.

The fire happened at the home just after midnight on Friday morning, and the cause is still under investigation. Sharon police, along with the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal, the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the Sharon Fire Department, are all coordinating in the investigation.