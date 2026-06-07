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Three dead, one injured in house fire in Mercer County

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
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Patrick Damp

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Three people have died as a result of a house fire earlier this week in Mercer County. 

According to the City of Sharon Bureau of Police, a fire on Friday at a home on Sherman Avenue sent four people to the hospital. At the time of the transport, three of the four people taken to the hospital were in critical condition. 

On Sunday morning, police said that three victims who were in critical condition died on Saturday evening from the injuries sustained in the fire. 

The victims were identified as 38-year-old Sarah Jacobson and two children, Kevin and Izabella Jacobson. 

"Our thoughts and prayers remain with the Jacobson family at this time of tragedy," City of Sharon Chief of Police Edward Stabile said in a statement provided to KDKA-TV. 

The fourth victim, according to police, is now listed as being in stable condition. 

The fire happened at the home just after midnight on Friday morning, and the cause is still under investigation. Sharon police, along with the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal, the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the Sharon Fire Department, are all coordinating in the investigation. 

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