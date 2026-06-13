One person killed, another injured in early-morning Westmoreland County crash

One person was killed and another was injured in an early-morning crash in Westmoreland County.

The crash happened around 5:15 a.m. on Saturday along Route 66 in Washington Township, near the intersection with Mamont Drive, according to dispatchers.

Murrysville Medic One, who responded to the scene, shared aerial photos of the scene in a social media post that showed a pickup truck and car involved in the crash.

One person was killed and another was injured in an early-morning crash along Route 66 in Washington Township, Westmoreland County. Murrysville Medic One / Facebook

In the post, Murrysville Medic One said that one person died at the scene and another was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victim, the injured patient, and all those affected by this tragic event," the post read. "We also extend our gratitude to the first responders who worked tirelessly under challenging circumstances."

Route 66 was closed while the crash scene was being processed. Dispatchers said that the Washington Township Police Department is leading the investigation into the deadly crash.

Officials have not identified the person who died in the crash.