Man killed, woman and 4-year-old girl hospitalized after crash in Avalon, police say

A man was killed and a woman and a 4-year-old girl were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon in Avalon, Allegheny County police say.

County police received a report of the crash around 12:34 p.m. in the 1000 block of Ohio River Boulevard. First responders found two vehicles involved in the collision, with the three aforementioned victims.

Police said the man, who was driving one of the vehicles, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been made public.

The woman, who was driving the other vehicle, and her 4-year-old passenger were also taken to area hospitals. Both were last listed in stable condition, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers may remain anonymous.